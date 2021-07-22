Opelika to Participate in National Night Out

CONTRIBUTED BY

THE CITY OF OPELIKA

You are invited to join over 38 million neighbors across the nation as we celebrate safety in Opelika at National Night Out. On Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Courthouse Square. There will be free food, entertainment, educational fun and games provided by local first responders and community organizations. Attendees can also help us CRAM the CRUISER. First responders will be collecting non-perishable food items for the Food Bank of East Alabama.

Opelika’s National Night Out started several years ago with Mattie Clark and Oscar Penn, founders of the Concerned Citizens of Opelika. Valestine Penn soon became the chair of the event and has hosted NNO at Covington Center the past few years.

This year, the Concerned Citizens of Opelika have partnered with the city of Opelika to bring National Night Out to courthouse square with more community involvement in an effort to expand the event.

“I am thankful for community members like National Night Out Chair Valestine Penn who are passionate about making our city a safer place,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “

She invited the city to participate in the planning process this year and I look forward to seeing neighbors at Opelika’s National Night Out in its new event space – courthouse square.”

According to the national foundation, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. Together, we are making that happen.

National Night Out is nationally sponsored by NATW, Ring, New York Life, Starbucks, Associa, AT&T, Academy Sports & Outdoors and co-sponsored locally by Concerned Citizens of Opelika and the city of Opelika.

“Opelika’s Night Out is about our community coming together to say we will not tolerate crime in Opelika and give us a chance to educate and inform residents about local resources,” said Opelika Chief of Police Shane Healey.

“I would like to thank the local businesses and organizations who have agreed to sponsor and support our vision for National Night Out 2021.”

For more information, visit www.opelika-al.gov or the Facebook event page – Opelika’s National Night Out.