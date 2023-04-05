Opelika to Host Alabama Senior Olympics Pickleball Tournament

CONTRIBUTED BY OPELIKA PICKLEBALL CLUB

OPELIKA —

The Opelika Pickleball Club will be hosting the Alabama Senior Olympics pickleball tournament April 14 through 16 at the Opelika SportsPlex.

Participant sign-ups are now full, but spectators are welcome and encouraged. Volunteer sign-ups for the tournament are open at pickleballbrackets.com/pts.aspx.

For more information or to sign up for future tournaments, visit the Opelika Pickleball Club website at opelikapickleball.com/ or call the Opelika SportsPlex at 334-705-5560.