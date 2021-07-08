Opelika State of Emergency Terminated

By Hannah Lester

hlester@opelikaobserver.com

Following Gov. Kay Ivey’s announcement yesterday that the state of emergency for the state of Alabama has ended, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller announced that Opelika’s state of emergency has ended.

“Effectively immediately, I declare the public health emergency in Opelika has passed, and the local state of emergency pertaining to the COVID-19 virus is terminated,” said the amendment from Fuller. “2. All local COVID-19 restrictions and mandates on individuals and businesses are hereby rescinded.”

The amendment from Fuller also terminates emergency powers that Fuller received when the state of emergency was first instituted on March 17, 2020.

“I find that it is necessary for the City of Opelika to enhance its rapid and orderly restoration and recovery from the COVID-19 emergency by preempting and rescinding all remaining local emergency restrictions on individuals and businesses and in order to return day-to-day life back to normal,” the amendment said.