Opelika SportsPlex to hold 10th anniversary celebration Aug. 31



Special to the Opelika Observer

The Opelika SportsPlex and Aquatics Center will be hosting a 10th anniversary celebration Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon. years of operation. Included in the celebration’s festivities will be free food, inflatables, scavenger hunt, group fitness blast classes, fitness competition and more.



Members and guests will have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes. Original members who have been members since 2009 can enter to win a free year of membership. Others can participate in a scavenger hunt for prizes including free membership, massage therapy, personal training, gift certificates and more.



Group fitness novices and enthusiasts will have the opportunity to try various classes during the event. There will be several short “blast classes” that will highlight the wide variety of classes on the monthly schedule, a great opportunity for people to try a new class or gauge interest in group fitness as a whole.



For those who love competition, the SportsPlex fitness staff is hosting a friendly fitness competition during the event. Participants can stop by the gym to compete in a wide variety of events including a pushup contest, sit-up contest and other popular activities. A white-board will be set-up to record who holds the record in each event and as an open challenge to anyone who wants to compete. The winner of each event will receive a free personal training session. Fitness staff will also be on hand to perform fitness assessments and give training, nutrition and general advice.



Everyone who signs up for membership during the 10th anniversary event will receive free membership for the first two months. The facility will also be offering free admission to anyone who wants to try the facility out.



“Through the past ten years we have had a lot of time to reflect on what we are good at, what we are not good at and where our strengths lie,” said Opelika Parks and Recreation’s Public Relations Coordinator Laura Leigh Chesser. “The resounding conclusion is that we are good when it comes to family. We not only have fun amenities for moms, dads, kids and grandparents, but we also have fun things that they can all do together. The togetherness is key.”



With amenities like an indoor pool, outdoor splash park, basketball gym, racquetball courts, disc golf course, newly constructed pickleball courts, adult activity center and free tot watch, there are certainly a myriad of activities for all members of any family.



The facility also offers typical fitness amenities for those who prefer more traditional fitness regimens. Top-of-the-line weight machines, cardio equipment and bikes are sprinkled throughout the facility.



Runners and walkers can choose between indoor and outdoor walking tracks. Free weights are in abundance and include dumbbells up to 140 pounds. Personal trainers are always available to help with spotting or quick advice. The group fitness room is busy with more than 50 different class offerings per week.



“We have a unique perspective as a public entity,” said Chesser. “While recouping costs and making money are certainly important things, our primary goal has been to improve the lives of the citizens we serve. Helping people to overcome physical ailments and lead healthier lives allows us to do that.”



This city-owned facility opened its doors on Aug. 31, 2009. Through research of other comparable towns and facilities, it was determined that the Opelika SportsPlex would be successful if it acquired 700-800 memberships within the first year. It reached that goal within a few months, and by its first anniversary the SportsPlex had 2,500 memberships. The wide variety of amenities and activities for every age has allowed the Opelika SportsPlex to grow and today it has nearly 5,700 members.



For more information, call 334-705-5560. The facility is located at 1001 Andrews Road.



