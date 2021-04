The Opelika Recycled TeenAgers held a mini Relay for Life for the American Cancer Society last Thursday at the Opelika Sportsplex. The mini relay included a pajama walk, music and contest. The Lee County Relay for Life volunteers and the American Cancer Society will be holding a “Victory Laps Against Caner” on April 30 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Spencer Cancer Center. For more information go to www.relayforlife.org/leeal or on Facebook/leecountyrelay.

2021-04-21 Relay for Life PHOTOS BY ROBERT NOLES / OPELIKA OBSERVER