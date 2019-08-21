Opelika radio personality inducted into Alabama Senior Citizen Hall of Fame

By Morgan Bryce

Longtime Opelika radio personality and Lee County District 5 Commissioner Richard LaGrand Sr. was inducted into the Alabama Senior Citizen Hall of Fame in Montgomery last weekend.

According to the hall of fame website, they honor and recognize “Alabamians aged 60 or older for their contribution to the lives of older members in their local communities since 1983.”

LaGrand was nominated for the award by the Lee-Russell Council of Governments because of his work on the airwaves for the last three decades and public service as a county commissioner.

“Understanding the fact that you have to give love to receive love, I am truly honored and humbled that I was even considered for the award, to be inducted in any hall of fame, especially the Senior Hall of Fame, is truly a great honor,” LaGrand said.

Nearly 63 years old, LaGrand said his motivation comes from the platforms he has to help others.

“I would encourage other seniors to stay engaged, even though times are changing (because) their wisdom, knowledge and experiences are still important to the community in which they are still a part of,” LaGrand said. “(Doing what I do) benefits me overall because I have the privilege of being an information resource to talk about things that people need to know. Each day when I wake up my goal is to touch at least one person and that keeps me motivated.”

For more information about the hall of fame, visit www.alabamaageline.gov.

LaGrand’s warm radio voice can be heard on weekday mornings on Hallelujah 910 AM.