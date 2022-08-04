Opelika Public Library Unveils GSF Foundation Musical Garden

CONTRIBUTED BY

OPELIKA PUBLIC LIBRARY

OPELIKA —

This past Saturday the Opelika Public Library unveiled the new Golden State Foods Foundation Musical Garden, located along the Storywalk at the Opelika Public Library. The Musical Garden consists of Cherub Bells, Sansa Rimba Mysteria xylophone, an Akadinda, a set of seven Tubular Bells and a set of colorful Rainbow Sambas. All five instruments are tuned to each other so that when played together, they are in harmony.

“The Musical Garden started as a project of the Friends of the Library to improve the green space and make the exterior of the library as fun as the inside,” said Library Director Rosan McGinnis. “Through book sales, events, and funds from the 2021 Opelika Giving Day campaign, they were able to receive some of the needed funds, but the bulk of the funds were given by the GSF Foundation. We are so thankful to the GSF Foundation for their support and know the new GSF Foundation Musical Garden will be a huge benefit for all who visit.”

PHOTO CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

Also in attendance at the Grand Opening was Melissa Richardson, GSF Foundation Chair. When asked about why the GSF Foundation chose to donate to the Musical Garden project, she stated, “The Golden State Foods Foundation’s mission is to help women and children in need. As a firm believer of “when you know better you do better” I felt like where better to go and become better? What better place to visit and feed your mind? This new Opelika Public Library is not your normal library. This place is loaded with all of the modern technology you could need. Also, I worked for the Huntsville Symphony Orchestra in Huntsville, Alabama, and was amazed at what music does for children. I saw it up close. Combining these two was a no brainer. We are thrilled to see the GSF Foundation Musical Garden come to life, and we know it will grow and become bigger and better.”

The Musical Garden is open daily from dawn to dusk. All ages are welcome to play and explore the garden and its instruments.