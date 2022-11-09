Opelika Prepared for ‘Very Merry Christmas’

CONTRIBUTED BY
THE CITY OF OPELIKA
OPELIKA —
The city of Opelika, in partnership with AO Tourism, Opelika Parks & Recreation, the Opelika Public Library, the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, Opelika Main Street and Victorian Front Porch Tour, has announced the Opelika 2022 holiday event lineup, officially known as “Opelika’s Very Merry Christmas.”
There are many events throughout the season, which will create ample opportunities for people to share their joy and holiday spirit. A full listing of all Opelika Holiday Events is below:
CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS
Nov. 26 through Jan. 4
Please come visit, take photos and tag with #MyOpelikaChristmas
HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE
Nov. 13 – noon to 5 p.m. Opelika Main Street
SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY
Nov. 26 – Normal shopping hours Opelika Main Street
OPELIKA’S VERY MERRY STROLL
Dec. 1 – 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Lighting at 6:30 Runs through Dec. 31
Friends of the Opelika Library
SNO*PELIKA, PARADE & TREE LIGHTING
Dec. 2
Parade begins at 5 p.m. Opelika Chamber of Commerce Rain Date: Dec. 3, 5 p.m.
FAMILY MOVIE & CRAFTERNOON
Dec. 3 – 2 p.m.
Movie: “Elf”
Opelika Public Library
OHS/OMS HOLIDAY CHORAL CONCERT
Dec. 6 – 6 p.m.
Opelika Center for Performing Arts
REINDEER EXPRESS & CHRISTMAS MARKET
Dec. 8 through 10 – 5 to 8 p.m.
Opelika Parks & Recreation
COLLINWOOD LUMINARIES
Dec. 9 – 5 to 9 p.m.
Rain Date: Dec.10 – 5 to 9 p.m.
CHRISTMAS IN A RAILROAD TOWN
Dec. 9 – 6 to 9 p.m. Opelika Main Street
VICTORIAN FRONT PORCH TOUR
Dec. 9 through 13
Walking Tour: Dec. 10 – 6 to 9 p.m. Driving Tour: Dec. 9, 11, 12, 13 Bike Tour: Dec. 10. – 10 a.m.
Carriage Rides: Dec. 11 through 13
OHS/OMS CHRISTMAS BAND CONCERT
Dec. 13 – 7 p.m.
Opelika Center for Performing Arts
CHRISTMAS MOVIE AT THE PLEX
Dec. 16 – 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Opelika Parks & Recreation Sportsplex Movie: “The Grinch”
FA LA LA FEST
Dec. 17 – 10 a.m. to noon Opelika Public Library
CHRISTMAS MOVIE MARATHON
Dec. 23 – Starts at 10 a.m. Opelika Public Library
The city would love to share your memories on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Please use the hashtag #myopelikachristmas and tag the city of Opelika. For more details on each event, please visit www.opelikachristmas.com.
City offices will be closed Dec. 23 and 26. Garbage and recycling for Christmas week will not change.