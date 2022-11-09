Opelika Prepared for ‘Very Merry Christmas’

CONTRIBUTED BY

THE CITY OF OPELIKA

OPELIKA —

The city of Opelika, in partnership with AO Tourism, Opelika Parks & Recreation, the Opelika Public Library, the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, Opelika Main Street and Victorian Front Porch Tour, has announced the Opelika 2022 holiday event lineup, officially known as “Opelika’s Very Merry Christmas.”

There are many events throughout the season, which will create ample opportunities for people to share their joy and holiday spirit. A full listing of all Opelika Holiday Events is below:

CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS

Nov. 26 through Jan. 4

Please come visit, take photos and tag with #MyOpelikaChristmas

HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE

Nov. 13 – noon to 5 p.m. Opelika Main Street

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

Nov. 26 – Normal shopping hours Opelika Main Street

OPELIKA’S VERY MERRY STROLL

Dec. 1 – 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Lighting at 6:30 Runs through Dec. 31

Friends of the Opelika Library

SNO*PELIKA, PARADE & TREE LIGHTING

Dec. 2

Parade begins at 5 p.m. Opelika Chamber of Commerce Rain Date: Dec. 3, 5 p.m.

FAMILY MOVIE & CRAFTERNOON

Dec. 3 – 2 p.m.

Movie: “Elf”

Opelika Public Library

OHS/OMS HOLIDAY CHORAL CONCERT

Dec. 6 – 6 p.m.

Opelika Center for Performing Arts

REINDEER EXPRESS & CHRISTMAS MARKET

Dec. 8 through 10 – 5 to 8 p.m.

Opelika Parks & Recreation

COLLINWOOD LUMINARIES

Dec. 9 – 5 to 9 p.m.

Rain Date: Dec.10 – 5 to 9 p.m.

CHRISTMAS IN A RAILROAD TOWN

Dec. 9 – 6 to 9 p.m. Opelika Main Street

VICTORIAN FRONT PORCH TOUR

Dec. 9 through 13

Walking Tour: Dec. 10 – 6 to 9 p.m. Driving Tour: Dec. 9, 11, 12, 13 Bike Tour: Dec. 10. – 10 a.m.

Carriage Rides: Dec. 11 through 13

OHS/OMS CHRISTMAS BAND CONCERT

Dec. 13 – 7 p.m.

Opelika Center for Performing Arts

CHRISTMAS MOVIE AT THE PLEX

Dec. 16 – 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Opelika Parks & Recreation Sportsplex Movie: “The Grinch”

FA LA LA FEST

Dec. 17 – 10 a.m. to noon Opelika Public Library

CHRISTMAS MOVIE MARATHON

Dec. 23 – Starts at 10 a.m. Opelika Public Library

The city would love to share your memories on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Please use the hashtag #myopelikachristmas and tag the city of Opelika. For more details on each event, please visit www.opelikachristmas.com.

City offices will be closed Dec. 23 and 26. Garbage and recycling for Christmas week will not change.