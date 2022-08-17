Opelika Police Officers Nominated for Officer of the Year Awards

Sgt. Robert Bugg

The Opelika police officers listed above were nominated for the Community Police Officer of the Year award. The award will be announced at the Chief’s Banquet on Friday night.

Officer Kyle Burdette
Sgt. James Daniel
Officer Chris Fisher
Officer Wade Foster
Officer Jonathon Glover
Officer Chase Higgins
Officer Montrez Hunter
Officer Kira McCurdy
Officer Alex Mestre
Sgt. Brandon Pettaway
Officer Brandon Phillips
Officer Collin Poss
Officer Corey Poss
Officer Kevin Quintana
Officer Nick Salemno
Officer Gio Santiesteban
Officer Adam Stadler
Detective Jacob Taylor
Sgt. Johnathan Whaley
Sgt. Alfred White

Officer Wade Cook
Officer Chris Fisher
Officer Jonathon Glover
Officer Chase Higgins
Officer Calvin New
Officer Kevin Quintana
Officer Gio Santiesteban
Officer Adam Stadler

The Opelika police officers listed above were nominated for the Opelika Police Officer of the Year award. The award will be announced at the Chief’s Banquet on Friday night.

