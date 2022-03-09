Opelika Police Nominated for RISE Award

Contributed by

the city of Opelika

The Opelika Police Department has been nominated for the 2022 RISE Agency Award which honors a public safety agency that has made strides to build up its community.

The nomination highlights ‘Together Opelika’, the police department’s campaign focused on building stronger relationships within the community. Voting for the top 10 finalists begins March 7, 2022, and concludes March 18, 2022.

A panel of judges will select the final award winner, which will receive a $7,500 grant from Axon toward its nonprofit foundation or community project.

If selected as a winner, the Opelika Police Department plans to use the funds for its new ‘Shop with a Cop’ program. The department plans to launch the program in December which will allow underprivileged children a chance to shop with an Opelika Police Officer at a local store to purchase gifts for members of their immediate family.

The department plans to raise funds for ‘Shop with a Cop’; however, the grant would allow for even more families to participate. More information about ‘Shop with a Cop’ will be released later this year. The public can help Opelika become a finalist but voting daily at www.riseawards.axon.com/agency2022/entry/241.