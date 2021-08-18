Opelika Police Department Seeks Vehicle Break-In Suspect

By Hannah Lester

The Opelika Police Department is seeking a suspect in a series of vehicle break-ins.

Deandrian Marguel Martin has 18 warrants out for his arrest, the Opelika Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon. There may be more warrants out for Martin soon, the department said.

“Martin was identified as the suspect in numerous vehicle break-ins that occurred over the summer in residential areas of Opelika,” the release said.

The department asked that anyone with information on Martin contact 334-705-5200, the secret witness hotline (334-745-8665) or use the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Anonymous tips are accepted.

Additionally, the Center Alabama Crime Stoppers accepts tips (334-21-STOP(7867)), toll free (1-833-AL1-STOP), through Facebook (www.Facebook.com/215stop) or its website (www.215STOP.com).