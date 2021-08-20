Opelika Police Department Seeking Suspects

Contributed by the Opelika Police Department

On 08/17/2021 the Opelika Police Department began investigating two burglaries which occurred at Sunco Service Station, located at 300 Columbus Parkway, and Marathon Gas Station, located at 1001 Columbus Parkway.

Upon investigation, three suspects are seen on camera forcing entry into the business. On 08/19/2021 Opelika Detectives arrested Michael Devonn Kelly, 18, from Columbus, GA, on two counts of Burglary, Third Degree, and Theft of Property, Fourth Degree.

Kelly’s two accomplices have not been identified. The first suspect can be seen wearing a black hoodie, face mask, maroon sweatpants and black shoes. The second suspect is wearing a black hoodie, black pants and red and black sneakers.

If you have any information on these incidents or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705- 5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

Tips can also be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.

Information can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867), toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page:

www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.