Opelika Police Department searching for missing 17-year-old Opelika resident

Special to the Opelika Observer

The Opelika Police Department are searching for 17-year-old Emalee Stringfellow.

The Opelika resident was reported missing on Sept. 11 at 11:45 p.m. She was last seen leaving her residence on North 19 th Place in Opelika driving a silver 2008 Dodge Avenger. She was supposed to meet with friends in Tiger Town but never arrived.

Stringfellow is described as 5-feet, 4-inches tall and approximately 130 pounds with

long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a tan T-shirt, black shorts and gray

tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Stringfellow’s whereabouts or who has had contact with

her should call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at

334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.