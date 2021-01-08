Opelika Police Department announces spring 2021 citizens police academy

Contributed By the OPD

The Opelika Police Department invites citizens to join it for its Citizens Police Academy. The eight-week hands-on course will begin Thursday, March 25, 2021, and will cover various aspects of police work within the city of Opelika. This interactive course gives participants a chance to get to know officers from every area of the OPD.

Sessions cover patrol, traffic, investigations, SWAT, K-9 officers and FATS (fire arms training simulator). The class is held every Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. There is no cost to take the course and upon completion, a graduation event is held.

“The Citizens Police Academy is a great opportunity for residents to get real insight into our police department and receive hands on training similar to what our officers go through,” said Captain Shane Healey.

Due to social distancing, the class size is limited. Citizens can find more information and apply online at www.opelika-al.gov/230/Citizens-Police-Academy. The deadline for applications is Friday, Feb. 19.