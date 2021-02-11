Opelika Police Department announces several promotions

Contributed by the

Opelika Police Department

The Opelika Police Department is pleased to announce several promotions. Lieutenants Kenny Miller and Rob Cook have been promoted to the rank of Captain following the retirement of Captain Ed Clark and the promotion of Chief Shane Healey.

Miller is now Captain of the Administrative Division. He joined the OPD in February 1990 and rose in the ranks before getting promoted to Lieutenant in September 2016. Miller is also a Sergeant Major in the US Army and holds two master’s degrees. Miller and his wife, Jackie, have two grown sons.

Cook

Cook is now Captain of the Patrol Division. He is a US Navy veteran and joined the OPD in November 1994. Cook is a certified law enforcement armorer and has served as the SWAT Team Commander for many years. He was promoted to Lieutenant in April 2014. Cook and his wife, Tina, have two grown sons, one of whom is a deputy with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, and a daughter.

As a result of these promotions, several employees will also be transitioning into new roles.

Captain Tony Amerson, who was promoted to Patrol Captain in August 2020, will now oversee the Community Relations/Special Services Division.

Paulson

Sargeant Marty Paulson is promoted to Patrol Lieutenant.

Jones

Sargeant Ben Jones is promoted to Patrol Lieutenant.

Hutto

Detective Brandon Hutto is promoted Detective Division Sergeant.

Baker

Patrolman Lamar Baker is promoted to Patrol Sergeant.

Whaley

Patrolman Johnathan Whaley is promoted to Patrol Sergeant.

“These men bring decades of experience to their new roles and we are proud of the dedication they have shown over the years,” Chief Healy said. “We look forward to their continued leadership as we work towards the future.”