Opelika Planning Commission Elects New Officers

CONTRIBUTED BY

THE CITY OF OPELIKA

OPELIKA —

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Opelika Planning Commission held officer elections.

Lucinda Cannon was elected chair, and John Sweatman was elected vice chair. Following the election, Cannon and Mayor Gary Fuller presented outgoing Chairman Lewis Cherry with a plaque expressing appreciation for his 18 years of service on the commission. He served as chairman for the past six years.

“Lewis, a longtime friend, was my first appointment to the Planning Commission in February 2005, after I became mayor in October 2004,” Fuller said. “Opelika has experienced unprecedented growth during Lewis’ time on the commission, especially the past six years while he served as chair.

“Since October 2016, the Planning Commission has approved 4,008 lots for single-family homes, 908 townhouses, 980 apartment units and 176 units for assisted/independent living. Lewis and the Planning Commission played a key role in this high level of activity.”