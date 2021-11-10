Opelika Partners Announce Opelika’s Very Merry Christmas 2021

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF OPELIKA

The city of Opelika, in partnership with AO Tourism, Opelika Parks & Recreation, the Opelika Public Library, the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, Opelika Main Street, Victorian Front Porch Tour and Opelika Theatre Company, is excited to announce the Opelika 2021 holiday event lineup, now officially known as Opelika’s Very Merry Christmas.

There are many events throughout the season which will create ample opportunities for people to share their joy and holiday spirit. A full listing of all Opelika Holiday Events below:

HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE

Nov. 14 from noon to 5 p.m. — www.opelikamainstreet.org

CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS

Nov. 26 to Jan. 3 — Tag us at #MyOpelikaChristmas

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

Start Your Christmas Shopping on Nov. 27 — normal shopping hours

SNO*PELIKA Christmas Festival & Tree Lighting on Nov. 30 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Courthouse Square — www.opelikachamber.com

CHRISTMAS IN CAMELOT

Month of December from 4:30 to 10 p.m. — Off of Rocky Brook Road

DRIVE-THRU NATIVITY STORY

Month of December at National Village – Spa Loop & Yards Lane — Presented by National Village Joint Venture

OPELIKA’S VERY MERRY STROLL

Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. Lighting of trail then the Christmas tree trail runs through Dec. 31 — Presented by Friends of the Opelika Public Library

CHRISTMAS PARADE

In downtown Opelika on Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. with a rain date of Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. — www.opelikachamber.com

CHRISTMAS IN A RAILROAD TOWN

on Dec. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. — www.opelikamainstreet.org

VICTORIAN FRONT PORCH TOUR

Driving Tour will be Dec. 10 through 14 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Bike Tour will be Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. Walking Tour is Dec. 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. — www.victorianfrontporchtour.com

Find more info about tickets and horse drawn carriage rides at www.opelikalibraryfriends.com.

REINDEER EXPRESS

Dec. 10 through 12 from 5 to 8 p.m.— Featuring a Christmas Market at Monkey Park with $2 train rides

OPELIKA THEATRE COMPANY CHRISTMAS SHOWCASE

Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. at the Sportsplex Amphitheater — www.opelikatheatrecompany.com

OPELIKA CITY SCHOOLS CHRISTMAS BAND CONCERT • OMS & OHS

Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at OPAC

OPELIKA CITY SCHOOLS WINTER CHORAL CONCERT • OMS & OHS

Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at OPAC

COLLINWOOD LUMINARIES

Dec. 17 from 5 to 9 p.m. located off of 10th Street with a rain date of Dec. 18 from 5 to 9 p.m.

OPELIKA THEATRE COMPANY CHRISTMAS CARNIVAL & PET PARADE

Dec. 18 from noon to 3 p.m. at Southside Center (1103 Glenn St.) — Admission $25 per family and includes all Carnival activities & Santa pictures — $10 Pet Parade entry www.opelikatheatrecompany.com.

The city would love to share your memories on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Please use the hashtag #myopelikachristmas and tag the city of Opelika. For more details on each event, please visit www.OpelikaChristmas.com.