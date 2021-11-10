Opelika Partners Announce Opelika’s Very Merry Christmas 2021

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF OPELIKA
The city of Opelika, in partnership with AO Tourism, Opelika Parks & Recreation, the Opelika Public Library, the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, Opelika Main Street, Victorian Front Porch Tour and Opelika Theatre Company, is excited to announce the Opelika 2021 holiday event lineup, now officially known as Opelika’s Very Merry Christmas.
There are many events throughout the season which will create ample opportunities for people to share their joy and holiday spirit. A full listing of all Opelika Holiday Events below:
HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE
Nov. 14 from noon to 5 p.m. — www.opelikamainstreet.org
CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS
Nov. 26 to Jan. 3 — Tag us at #MyOpelikaChristmas
SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY
Start Your Christmas Shopping on Nov. 27 — normal shopping hours
SNO*PELIKA Christmas Festival & Tree Lighting on Nov. 30 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Courthouse Square — www.opelikachamber.com
CHRISTMAS IN CAMELOT
Month of December from 4:30 to 10 p.m. — Off of Rocky Brook Road
DRIVE-THRU NATIVITY STORY
Month of December at National Village – Spa Loop & Yards Lane — Presented by National Village Joint Venture
OPELIKA’S VERY MERRY STROLL
Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. Lighting of trail then the Christmas tree trail runs through Dec. 31 — Presented by Friends of the Opelika Public Library
CHRISTMAS PARADE
In downtown Opelika on Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. with a rain date of Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. — www.opelikachamber.com
CHRISTMAS IN A RAILROAD TOWN
on Dec. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. — www.opelikamainstreet.org
VICTORIAN FRONT PORCH TOUR
Driving Tour will be Dec. 10 through 14 from 5 to 10 p.m.
Bike Tour will be Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. Walking Tour is Dec. 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. — www.victorianfrontporchtour.com
Find more info about tickets and horse drawn carriage rides at www.opelikalibraryfriends.com.
REINDEER EXPRESS
Dec. 10 through 12 from 5 to 8 p.m.— Featuring a Christmas Market at Monkey Park with $2 train rides
OPELIKA THEATRE COMPANY CHRISTMAS SHOWCASE
Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. at the Sportsplex Amphitheater — www.opelikatheatrecompany.com
OPELIKA CITY SCHOOLS CHRISTMAS BAND CONCERT • OMS & OHS
Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at OPAC
OPELIKA CITY SCHOOLS WINTER CHORAL CONCERT • OMS & OHS
Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at OPAC
COLLINWOOD LUMINARIES
Dec. 17 from 5 to 9 p.m. located off of 10th Street with a rain date of Dec. 18 from 5 to 9 p.m.
OPELIKA THEATRE COMPANY CHRISTMAS CARNIVAL & PET PARADE
Dec. 18 from noon to 3 p.m. at Southside Center (1103 Glenn St.) — Admission $25 per family and includes all Carnival activities & Santa pictures — $10 Pet Parade entry www.opelikatheatrecompany.com.
The city would love to share your memories on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Please use the hashtag #myopelikachristmas and tag the city of Opelika. For more details on each event, please visit www.OpelikaChristmas.com.