Opelika native Dr. Quinton Ross to speak at Black History Program this Sunday

Special to the Opelika Observer

Opelika native and Alabama State University President Dr. Quinton Ross will be the guest speaker at the Auburn District Baptist Women Department’s “Annual Black History Program” this Sunday at their organization headquarters. The event will begin at 3 p.m.

The theme for this year’s event “Recognizing Our Historical Black Colleges and Universities,” and guests are encouraged to wear attire from those schools.

For more information, call 334-610-5832. The venue is located at 305 Palmer St.