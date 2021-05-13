Opelika Municipal Court Clerk elected as area representative for APPA

Contributed by the city of Opelika

The city of Opelika is pleased to announce Denise Rogers, municipal court clerk has been elected to represent the state of Alabama for the American Probation and Parole Association (APPA).

“I am confident Denise will represent our city and state well. She continuously searches for ways to improve her department and supports the community she passionately serves. The APPA members could not have chosen a more deserving and hardworking representative,” said Mayor Gary Fuller.

Rogers is one of the 52 area representatives elected in APPA’s 2021 election. They will serve a two-year term beginning July 1, 2021.

“I am very appreciative that my colleagues at the American Probation and Parole Association elected me to be a voice for those local municipalities in the state of Alabama that continue to have in-house probation departments. My passion to serve and garner support for better communities is very important to me. Without passion, you can lose momentum, but I know that God’s wisdom is accompanying this assignment I have been given. It’s hard work but more important, heart work,” said Rogers.

Mission Statement for APPA:

“As the voice of the community corrections industry, APPA serves as the field’s leading professional membership association. Our primary objectives are to increase education and training of community corrections professionals and reduce recidivism to keep our communities safe.”