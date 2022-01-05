Opelika Mourns Dr. Lofton

By Michelle Key

Former Opelika City Council Member and veterinarian, Dr. Robert Lofton, passed away on New Year’s Day following a battle with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Lofton was elected to the council in 2020 and began his term as the Ward 3 Council Member in November 2020 and officially stepped down from position as of Nov. 2, 2021.

“We are saddened by the passing of Dr. Robert Lofton,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “… He was a faithful member of the council and remained active while battling this terrible disease.”

In the year that Lofton served, he worked toward helping Opelika grow and be a better place.

“He was compassionate and caring with a large heart for people,” Fuller said. “He was truly an exceptional man. I will always be grateful for his leadership in getting the residential rental ordinance passed.”

Lofton only served one year but he was revered as a wise businessman and leader.

“Robert Lofton in the short time that he served on the city council became a dear friend and colleague to me,” said Eddie Smith, president of the city council. “I always could ask his opinion and know that I would get a straight answer from him, and he always thought about what he was going to say before answering. We will certainly miss his wise council and great disposition.”