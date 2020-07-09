Opelika Mayor and City Council election information

By the Opelika Observer Staff

For your convenience the we have compiled this list of current candidates for the mayoral and city council races.



Mayoral Race:

Tiffany Gibson-Pitts: opelikaobserver.com/councilwoman-tiffany-gibson-pitts-announces-her-run-for-mayor-of-opelika/

Gary Fuller: opelikaobserver.com/mayor-gary-fuller-announces-his-candidacy-for-re-election/

City Council Races:

Ward 1

George Allen: opelikaobserver.com/george-allen-enters-the-race-for-opelika-ward-1-council-seat/

Robert Johnson: opelikaobserver.com/robert-johnson-seeks-ward-1-seat/

Jamie Lowe: opelikaobserver.com/the-time-to-listen-20-year-old-running-for-opelika-city-council/

Alexis Meniefield: opelikaobserver.com/ward-1-city-council-race-heats-up-meniefield-announces-candidacy/

Ward 2

Erica Baker Norris



Oscar Penn

Ward 3

Robert Lofton: opelikaobserver.com/robert-lofton-running-for-ward-3-city-council-seat/

Ward 4



Eddie Smith

Ward 5

Chuck Adams: opelikaobserver.com/chuck-adams-announces-run-for-ward-5-seat/

David Canon: opelikaobserver.com/opelikas-ward-5-councilman-david-canon-to-seek-re-election/

Todd Rauch: opelikaobserver.com/todd-rauch-qualifies-as-candidate-for-opelika-city-council-ward-5/