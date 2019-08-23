Opelika Main Street wins prestigious statewide award

Special to the Opelika Observer



Opelika Main Street was awarded the Main Street Alabama Award of Excellence for Marketing at the 2019 Main Street Alabama Laboratory Conference Thursday night in Decatur.



The award recognizes outstanding efforts in overall marketing by a Main Street organization through integrated communication efforts, including traditional and digital marketing or a specific promotional campaign.



Opelika Main Street was recognized for a new website, organization branding and logo launched in 2018.



“This award is a great testament to the progress being made in downtown Opelika,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward. “Receiving this award shows that Opelika Main Street is continuing its mission of ensuring downtown is a thriving hub for business and a showplace for east Alabama.”



For more information about downtown Opelika and to sign up for their weekly newsletter, visit www.opelikamainstreet.org.