Opelika Main Street starts Downtown Investment Guide

By Hannah Lester

hlester@opelikaobserver.com

Opelika has been growing steadily over the last few years with developers bringing in new businesses. Although growing, with several bars, restaurants and unique shops, the city keeps its small-town charm.

Opelika Main Street started a new program called the Downtown Investment Guide, which will help new businesses understand Opelika, according to a press release from Opelika Main Street.

“The guide outlines various reasons to choose downtown as your next business location and why one should invest in the district,” the release said.

Opelika Main Street promotes Organization, Design, Promotion and Economic Vitality.

“Opelika Main Street is more than just an event planner. We are an economic development driver,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward. “Our organization is dedicated to growing our downtown through business recruitment and retention programs.”

The guide is available to the public at the Opelika Main Street website (www.opelikamainstreet.org) or by phone (334-745-0466).