Opelika Main Street Receives Grant from Alabama Power Foundation

Contributed by Opelika Main Street

Opelika Main Street was presented with a grant from the Alabama Power Foundation on Nov. 6.

The Gateway Grant will help Main Street fund new pole banners downtown.

“We really appreciate the Alabama Power Foundation for donating these much needed funds,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward. “These new banners will help enhance the look of our booming downtown while also promoting economic growth.”

The new banners are expected to be up in the next few weeks.

About Opelika Main Street:

Opelika Main Street helps Opelika thrive by promoting small businesses through exciting events, projects and social media engagement. Founded in the 1980s, Main Street has helped assist in the revitalization of historic downtown Opelika through facade grants beatification projects and various community events. Learn more about Opelika Main Street by going to www.opelikamainstreet.org.