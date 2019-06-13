Opelika Main Street receives designation as accredited Main Street America program

Special to the Opelika Observer

Opelika Main Street has been designated as an accredited Main Street

America program for meeting rigorous performance standards set by the National Main Street Center.

Each year, the National Main Street Center and its partners announce the list of

accredited Main Street America programs to recognize their exemplary commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.

“We are proud to acknowledge this year’s nationally accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to strengthen their communities. said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of the National Main Street Center. “These programs deserve recognition for generating impressive economic returns, preserving community character, and celebrating local history.

Main Street America Accredited communities are part of a powerful movement of

changemakers, and their dedication to improving quality of life in the places they call home is inspiring.

In 2018 alone, Main Street America programs generated $4.93 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 5,310 net new businesses, generated 25,301 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 8,146 historic buildings and clocked 2.2 million volunteer hours.

The local Main Street Program performance is annually evaluated by Main Street Alabama, the state coordinating program, which works in partnership with the National Main Street Center to identify the local programs that meet ten national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress and actively preserving historic buildings.

Designated Main Street Alabama communities report economic impact in their districts each month. Cumulative totals for the program since 2014:

-379 net new or relocating business

-2,364 net new jobs created

-$83,284,171 in public monies invested

-$303,975,745 in private monies invested and

-78,992 volunteer hours committed.

For more information, like and follow Opelika Main Street’s social media pages or visit www.opelikamainstreet.org.

