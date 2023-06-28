Opelika Main Street Names New Executive Director

CONTRIBUTED BY OPELIKA MAIN STREET

OPELIKA —

Opelika Main Street is honored to announce the hiring of new Executive Director Melissa Munford-McCurdy.

Munford-McCurdy is a native of Camp Hill. She has worked for Allstate as a licensed sales manager for 17 years and was the previous Opelika Main Street board president for the last three and a half years.

“I am honored to continue to work with Opelika Main Street in this new role and look forward to [helping] with continuing the growth and evolution of our beautiful downtown,” Munford-McCurdy said. “Through new and existing partnerships and events, downtown can continue to be the place where people from all around can come to live, eat, shop and be entertained.”

Prior to becoming Opelika Main Street director, Munford-McCurdy served as full-time sales manager for Allstate Insurance Company along with several other hats that she wears in the community.

As a sales manager, Munford-McCurdy oversaw major increases in clients and growth in the company.

Munford-McCurdy succeeds director Ken Ward.

ABOUT OPELIKA MAIN STREET

Opelika Main Street helps Opelika thrive by promoting small businesses through exciting events, projects and social media engagement. Founded in the 1980s, Main Street has helped assist in the revitalization of historic downtown Opelika through facade grants, beatification projects and various community events. Learn more about Opelika Main Street by going to www.opelikamainstreet.org.