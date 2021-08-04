Opelika Main Street Launches Downtown Sculpture Art Exhibit

CONTRIBUTED BY

Opelika Main Street officially opened an extensive public art exhibition Monday.

Called Industry On Track, the exhibit highlights four sculptures from across the nation. The 15-month juried exhibition features art from the following artists: Adam Walls, Gregory Johnson and Stacey Rathert.

The pieces exhibited were selected by the Opelika Main Street Design Committee from a wide array of different entries from across the nation.

“Public art helps create a sense of place in our downtown,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward. “This exhibit will showcase a diverse array of art from across the nation for all in our community to enjoy.”

In addition to viewing the art, audio descriptions from each of the artists describing the inspiration behind each piece will be available on the Opelika Main Street website later this month.

The sculptures will be available for public viewing downtown until November 2022.

Funding for the exhibit has been made possible by grants from the Opelika City Council, Auburn Bank, Alabama State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.