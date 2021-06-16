Opelika IT Department Receives Special Achievement Award

Contributed by

The city of Opelika is excited to announce our IT department and GIS INC has been selected to receive a Special Achievement in GIS (SAG) Award.

This award is given to user sites around the world to recognize outstanding work with GIS technology. The city of Opelika stood out from more than 100,000 other candidates.

“One of the main reasons we received this award is out of desire to get this data out to the general public as efficiently and quickly as possible,” said IT Director Stephen Dawe. “Tony Aycock and James Bush have put in hard work to get our systems up, collecting and using data.”

We encourage residents to use the following software already online and operational:

Opelika GIS, is Opelika’s flagship mapping application. This application provides various data sets for public use.

This application and other web-based maps can be found at www.opelika-al.gov/370/Maps.

The IT department is continuously working on ways we can provide innovative technology to our employees and residents.

For more information, please contact Stephen Dawe at sdawe@opelika-al.gov.