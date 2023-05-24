Opelika Hosts CCAA Conference

CONTRIBUTED BY OPELIKA

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

OPELIKA —

Opelika hosted the 2023 Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama’s Executive Leadership Conference April 25 through 27, and Opelika Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ali Rauch received the Chamber Champion award.

Each year, the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama (CCAA) hosts a leadership conference for chamber of commerce executives across the state, and this year Opelika had the honor of hosting, along with its co-host, the Auburn Chamber of Commerce. The conference was held at the Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National.

Opelika Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ali Rauch won an award at the recent conference. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Attendees heard from speakers on subjects such as branding, workplace dynamics and social media marketing, among other things. They also went on a tour of the Opelika and Auburn area, making stops in downtown Opelika, the Opelika Pickleball Facility, Jordan-Hare Stadium and the Laurel Hotel and Spa, as well as the Hey Day Market and 1856.

Rauch was awarded the Chamber Champion award at the conference. This prestigious award goes to a chamber professional who has five or less years of employed service in the chamber industry, is a full-time chamber employee, demonstrates professionalism and exemplary leadership, possesses an abiding desire to advance the chamber industry, demonstrates non-chamber community involvement and is an active participant in CCAA professional development activities.

“I am extremely honored to have received this award, and very thankful that my team was able to be there with me for this exciting moment,” Rauch said. “I truly believe that Opelika is the best place to live, ever, and I am thankful for the opportunity to do what I love every day.”

For more information about the CCAA, visit alabamachambers.org.