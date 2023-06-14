CommunitySports Opelika Hosts Atlantic South Pickleball Regional By opelikaobserver - June 14, 2023 0 12 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The Opelika Sportsplex hosted the USA Pickleball Atlantic South Diamond Regional June 6 through 11. Seven-hundred-and-forty players registered for the tournament. The Opelika Sportsplex hosted the USA Pickleball Atlantic South Diamond Regional June 6 through 11. Seven-hundred-and-forty players registered for the tournament. The Opelika Sportsplex hosted the USA Pickleball Atlantic South Diamond Regional June 6 through 11. Seven-hundred-and-forty players registered for the tournament. The Opelika Sportsplex hosted the USA Pickleball Atlantic South Diamond Regional June 6 through 11. Seven-hundred-and-forty players registered for the tournament. The Opelika Sportsplex hosted the USA Pickleball Atlantic South Diamond Regional June 6 through 11. Seven-hundred-and-forty players registered for the tournament. The Opelika Sportsplex hosted the USA Pickleball Atlantic South Diamond Regional June 6 through 11. Seven-hundred-and-forty players registered for the tournament. The Opelika Sportsplex hosted the USA Pickleball Atlantic South Diamond Regional June 6 through 11. Seven-hundred-and-forty players registered for the tournament.