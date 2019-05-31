Opelika High School hires Jonathan Fischer as girls track and field coach

Special to the Opelika Observer

Jonathan Fischer has been named the new head girls track and field coach at Opelika High School.

“We are excited to have Jonathan Fischer as a teacher and coach at Opelika High School. His extensive background in track and cross country will be an asset to our students,” said OHS Principal Dr. Farrell Seymore.



Fischer is a 2008 Smiths Station High School graduate. Following graduation, he received a scholarship and ran four years of cross country and track at the University of West Georgia.

After receiving his physical education degree from the University of West Georgia in 2012, Fischer was hired at Smiths Station High School. He taught and coached there from 2012-2017.

In 2017, Fischer was hired as a physical education teacher at Beauregard Elementary. In the 2018-19 season, he served as the head cross country coach for Beauregard High School and helped the girls cross country team make their first ever appearance at the AHSAA 5A State Cross Country competition. That year, Beauregard also had the individual cross country sectional champions in both the boys and girls division.

In addition to his coaching experience, Fischer was nominated and selected by his peers to coach the Boys South All-Star Cross Country team this summer during AHSAA All-Star Sports Week in July.

“We are very excited to have a person with Coach Fischer’s background to coach our girls track program,” said OHS Athletic Director Mike Pugh.

Fischer and his wife Kelli are the parents of son Davis (two years old) and daughter Charlotte (five months old) and are active members of the Opelika Church of the Highlands campus.





