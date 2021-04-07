Opelika Giving Day Selects Nonprofits to Spotlight

Contributed by CFEA

The Community Foundation of East Alabama has selected 11 nonprofit organizations to highlight for its third annual Opelika Giving Day, to be held on May 5, 2021. Opelika Giving Day is a program of the Community Foundation of East Alabama and is designed to spotlight Opelika’s nonprofits that work to serve and improve the community. Todd Rauch, the vice president of the Community Foundation said, “Opelika Giving Day is a 24-hour fundraising challenge based online which provides a safe and easy way for participants to give their support.” The nonprofit organizations selected for Opelika Giving Day 2021 are:

– Alabama Rural Ministries

– Arts Association of East Alabama

– Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lee County

– Creekline Trails of Opelika

– Flags for Vets

– Friends of the Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library

– Museum of East Alabama

– Opelika Bicycle Advisory Committee

– Opelika Theatre Company

– Reach Out & Read Alabama

– Women’s Hope Ministries.

In the weeks leading up to the Opelika Giving Day, organizations will go through a “Nonprofit Boot Camp” where they will receive organizational training through the Community Foundation of East Alabama.

“We want every organization that is a part of Opelika Giving Day to meet their target goals,” Rauch said. “We also want nonprofits to be successful during the other 364 days of the year. We provide them with the tools to do that.”

Posts, updates and informational stories will be shared on the Opelika Giving Day Facebook page for potential donors to become familiar with the partnering organizations and their projects.

On May 5, donors can visit the Opelika Giving Day website within the 24-hour period to donate and track the progress of the organizations and their projects. Last year, Opelika Giving Day spotlighted 12 nonprofits, and helped raise over $40,000 for the organizations in Opelika.

After Opelika Giving Day is over, the Community Foundation encourages participants to remain engaged with the organizations and the projects they helped support to inspire a new culture of giving within our community.

“We can’t forget that nonprofit organizations in Opelika have been heavily affected by the COVID-19 crisis,” Rauch said. “I hope we can come together as a community on May 5 and shine a spotlight on 11 amazing organizations that are making a difference in the Opelika Community.”

For more information, visit www.opelikagivingday.org or email at info@opelikagivingday.org.

About the Community Foundation of East Alabama

The Community Foundation of East Alabama was incorporated in 2007 as a 501 (c)(3) tax-exempt organization. As a local center for philanthropy, the Community Foundation works with individuals, families, corporations, private foundations, and nonprofit organizations to help them carry out their charitable objectives and address emerging community issues. Donors to the Community Foundation also benefit from the Foundation’s combined assets which greatly reduce investment and administrative fees. Our five-county region includes Lee, Chambers, Macon, Russell, and Tallapoosa Counties. Our Community Foundation is administered by a governing body of East Alabama citizens committed to building a vibrant community foundation. Through the generosity of people in East Alabama, our community foundation will continue to grow. Through grant making, we look forward to a brighter future by giving back to the place we call home. Visit www.cfeastalabama.org for additional information.