Opelika Fire Department welcomes seven babies in four months

The city of Opelika and its fire department are excited to announce that they have welcomed seven new members into the Opelika family.

From August to November, seven of our Opelika firefighters have become fathers to seven newborn babies, four handsome boys and three sweet girls. The city is excited to support these firefighters in this new season of their lives.

Pictured left to right:

Born on Aug. 8 to Firefighter Chase McConnell

Born on Aug. 13 to Firefighter Peter Martin

Born on Oct. 8 to Firefighter Blake Smith

Born on Oct. 26 to Firefighter Kevin Swatts

Born on Nov. 20 to Firefighter Bradley Bowen

Born on Nov. 27 to Firefighter John Manley

In the second photo: born on Oct. 24 to Apparatus Operator Rob Lee

