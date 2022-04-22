Opelika City Schools Names Kelli Fischer as New OHS Principal

Contributed by OCS

OPELIKA –

Kelli Fischer has been selected as the new principal of Opelika High School. Fischer currently serves as an assistant principal at OHS.

“We welcome Kelli Fischer as the new Principal of OHS,” said Dr. Farrell Seymore, current OHS principal and incoming superintendent of the Opelika City Schools “Mrs. Fischer is a student-centered, visionary leader and I know that she will lead the students and faculty of Opelika High School with compassion and integrity.”

Fischer earned her Bachelor of Science degree in secondary social science education from Auburn University in 2011 and her Master of Education degree in instructional leadership and administration from Troy University in 2016. She began her education career at Phenix City Intermediate School in August 2011 and continued her career at Smiths Station High School from 2012-16. Fischer has been an assistant principal at Opelika High School since July 2016.

“I am completely humbled and honored to be selected as the next Principal of Opelika High School,” Fischer said. “My family and I love being part of the Opelika City Schools and the community and I look forward to continuing the great work being done at OHS. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude at the opportunity to lead such a dynamic group of teachers, students, and staff.”

Kelli and her husband Jonathan are proud parents of Davis, age 4 and Charlotte, age 3. They are active members of the Church of the Highlands. Fischer will transition into the position of OHS principal at the conclusion of this school year.