Opelika City School Board elects new chairman and vice chairman

By Wil Crews

Opelika Observer

The Opelika City School Board met Tuesday afternoon and elected current board member and former vice chairman Dr. Kevin Royal as chairman. Antoine Harvis was elected as vice chairman to fill the void left by Royal.

In other business, the board:

– approved minutes from its previous meeting, held on May 19

– approved personnel recommendations

– approved the renewal of contract for Mary Salmon, principal of Southview

– approved the renewal of contract for Pam Fourtenbary, principal of West Forest

– approved consideration of an assistant technology coordinator position and salary schedule

– approved consideration to add a 12-month bookkeeper salary schedule

– approved consideration of health textbooks for K-12 recommended by the textbook adoption committees

– approved consideration of the revised 2020-21 student code of conduct for Opelika City Schools

– approved a letter of agreement to extend the current contract for child nutrition produce bid for the 2020-21 school year

– approved the signing of a certificate of affirmation for the reappointment of board member Tipi Miller

– reviewed financial reports for May

– reviewed the child nutrition report for May.

The board also talked at length about technology strategies for at-home learning in the event that students would not be allowed to return to school at some point during the 2020-21 school year.

The next meeting of the board is scheduled for July 28 at the OCS Board of Education facility, which is located at 300 Simmons St.