Opelika City School Board approves FY2020 budget, 2020-2021 school calendar at last week’s meeting

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

Members of the Opelika City School Board approved two major agenda items during their regular monthly meeting last Thursday at the Board of Education facility.

After four hours of budget hearings last week, the board heard a final overview and remarks on the FY2020 budget from OCS’s Chief Finance Officer Chris Harrison and Superintendent Dr. Mark Neighbors. Harrison explained that the differences between the last two years of budgets was minimal.

Following are some factoids from this year’s budget, according to paperwork provided by the board: