Opelika City Council Reveals New Street Name

BY MICHELLE KEY

MICHELLE@

OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

OPELIKA —

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and the Opelika City Council honored Opelika native Patsy Boyd Parker during Tuesday night’s city council meeting by announcing the naming of a street in the Northeast Industrial Park after her.

Parker served as a member of the Opelika Industrial Development Authority, formerly the Industrial Development Board of the city of Opelika, for 25 years and retired from the board in 2022. She also served with the Opelika City Schools (OCS) Board of Education for nearly 19 years, including serving as the chairperson of the board from 2017 to 2020.

Parker was a graduate of the J.W. Darden High School and earned a bachelor’s of science degree from Alabama State University, a master’s degree in education from Auburn University and in 2008 was awarded a Doctorate of Humane Letters from ASU.

She began her career as an educator at Jeter and later served as a counselor at Opelika High School. Parker’s accomplishments are many; these are just a few of the ones mentioned in the resolution.

In honor of Parker’s years of service, both to the children of Opelika as well as the community as a whole, the council voted to pass the resolution declaring that a street in the industrial park will be named “Patsy Boyd Parker Drive.”

“Thank you so much; I love every one of you,” Parker said.

The announcement was kept a secret from Parker, but her family was notified and was in attendance with her. She had much to say about everyone keeping the honor under wraps until the meeting but finally just quipped, “Lord have mercy, I just wanted to know so bad.”

TEACHERS OF THE YEAR

Opelika City Schools Superintendent Farrell Seymore recognized the 2022-23 Teachers of the Year. The teacher of the year from each school was recognized, and the elementary and secondary school teachers of the year were also announced.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

• The council approved a request from Player 2 LLC dba Level 1 Bar and Lounge for a restaurant retail liquor and retail beer on-premise alcohol license.

• The council approved a request from the Opelika Chamber of Commerce for the closure of 14 parking spaces near 805 S. Railroad Ave. for a ribbon cutting ceremony and a Business After Hours event for the Crawford/Willis Group at eXp Realty on Feb. 21. The spaces will be barricaded from 4 to 7 p.m.

• The council approved a request from Southern Union State Community College (SUSCC) for the eighth annual Bison Stampede 5K event to be held at the Opelika Sportsplex on March 25.

• The council held three public hearings during the meeting. Two hearings were about the demolition of structures located at 118 Chester St. and 800 Kilgore St. The council approved resolutions to demolish both structures during the meeting. The third public hearing was for the amendment of the Zoning and Ordinance Map for the rezoning of 8.1 acres located in the 2900 block of Anderson Road. Ward One Council Member George Allen later introduced an ordinance for its first reading regarding this matter.

• The council approved expense reports from various city departments.

• The council approved a resolution to designate city personal property as surplus and to authorize its disposal.

• The council approved a resolution to purchase one stationary compactor and 40 cubic yard standard duty octagon receiver, utilizing the Sourcewell Contract No. 040621-WQI for Environmental Services. The amount of this purchase is just over $29,300.

• The council approved a resolution to purchase 22 docking stations with printers and accessories for the Information Technology (IT) Department utilizing the Omnia Partners Contract No. 2018011-01 for an amount of just over $30,128.

• The council approved a quote from CDW Government for the renewal of Fire Eye Security hardware, software, licenses and services for the IT department for an amount just under $73,300.

• The council approved amendment No. 7 to an agreement with ESG Operations Inc.

• The council approved a resolution for tax abatements and exemptions for Cumberland Plastic Systems LLC. The company announced that it has planned $2.3 million capital investment in its facility and equipment. The improvements will add approximately 10 jobs.

• The council approved a resolution for a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish a multi-agency gun crimes task force. The task force will include the Opelika Police Department, the Auburn Police Department, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the office of the District Attorney. The job of the task force will be to investigate, pursue and prosecute criminal activity involving firearms.

• The council approved a resolution to appoint election officials for the 11-mil school tax renewal special election on Feb. 28, 2023.

• The council approved a resolution for a grant application to ADEM for the Alabama Recycling Fund Grant Program.

• The council approved a resolution from Dish Wireless for a request for a special use permit for the cell tower that is to be constructed at 600 Floral St.

• The council approved a resolution for a special appropriation to the Envision Opelika Foundation for the Opelika Character Council for the amount of $2,500.

• The council voted to amend the Zoning Ordinance and Map to rezone 67.6 acres of land located in the 2700 block of Society Hill Road from C-2 and R-1 to C-2.

• The council voted to amend the Zoning Ordinance and Map to rezone 16.47 acres of land located at 2701 Society Hill Road from C-2 to C-3.

• Ward Two Council Member Erica Norris introduced an ordinance to amend Chapter 27 of the City Code of Ordinances: Tree or Plant Protection and Management for its first reading.

• Ward Three Council Member Tim Aja introduced an ordinance to reschedule the July 4, 2023, meeting of the city council for its first reading.

• The council voted to appoint Brandon Hilyer to the Board of Zoning Adjustments (BZA) for an existing term that will expire on Feb. 11, 2025.

• The council voted to reappoint Raven Harvis to the (BZA) for a new term that will expire on Feb. 11, 2026.