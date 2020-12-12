Opelika City Council recognizes Opelika Dawg Pound

By Michelle Key

The Opelika Dawg Pound visited the Opelika City Council last week and was recognized for their win in the 2020 Carpet Capital Bowl Tournament, Ward 2 Councilwoman Erica Norris said. Specifically, the 12U team won three games on their way to the championship in the tournament which was held on Nov. 14 and 15 in Dalton, Georgia.

Last weekend, the Dawg Pound travelled to Chattanooga to play in another tournament – the Choo Choo Bowl. The 12U team placed third, but the 8U team, led by head coach Terez Thomas, placed second, winning two games on the opening day before being defeated in the championship game. It was quiet the feat for 8U team which had previously been 0-5 in league play before the tournament, Thomas said. The accomplishment is made even more impressive by the fact that the 8U team traveled with only 12 players available – the bare minimum to enter the tournament, according to Thomas.

“You have about 18 boys that are on my roster, couldn’t but 12 go. Everyone else had 30-plus boys on a team,” Thomas said. “But we got up there and we actually played some big boys out of Tennessee and some big boys out of Huntsville, and they looked over there at them and was like ‘coach, we’re going to do it for you’. . . They did their thing.”

Congrats to the Opelika Dawg Pound for all their recent exploits.

In other business, the council:

approved the purchase of CivicClerk software for the IT department

approved an agreement with AVENU Insights & Analytics LLC

approved an agreement with Johnson Controls, Inc.

approved an agreement with NRC, Inc. for arborist services

approved tax abatements and exemptions for Cumberland Plastic Systems, LLC. The company is planning to implement capital investments of $2,688,278, which is expected to create 10 new jobs for the area.

approved a weed abatement for the property located at 3900 Marvyn Parkway in the amount of $1,068.34

approved the designation of automobile allowances for city of Opelika senior management employees

approved a resolution for an agreement for the N. Uniroyal Bridge gas line relocation

approved an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance & Map to rezone 89.5 acres located in the 900 Block N. Uniroyal Road

approved an ordinance for a lease agreement with Level-Up Towers, LLC for the purpose of erecting, installing, operating and maintaining a communications tower and related equipment and granting to Level-Up Towers, LLC, a non-exclusive access and utility easement to provide access to the tower compound

approved an ordinance for the conveyance of approximately 12.252 acres of land to SMB Land, LLC.

Council meetings are held on the first and third Tuesday nights of every month unless otherwise noted. The next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 15 and will be held in the Municipal Court Room, located at 300 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Opelika. Meetings are open to the public and are live-streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.