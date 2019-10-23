Opelika City Council approves historic pay raise for police department personnel, OPS lineman

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

A warm round of applause followed the Opelika City Council’s unanimous vote to approve a pay raise effective immediately for all Opelika Police Department personnel, which they can expect to see as a part of their mid-November paychecks.

Conversations about pay raises for OPD personnel began internally within the last two years, according to Mayor Gary Fuller, part of a plan to hire and retain the best law enforcement and ensure lasting security for Opelika citizens.

“Our citizens deserve the best police officers. Opelika is such a wonderful place to live, work, worship, raise our families, educate our children and play,” Fuller said in a statement. “We expect our police officers to live here and become immersed in our community. This will help keep great officers in Opelika.”

In the past, newly hired officers would make nearly $40,000 annually. With the approved pay raise, that salary is bumped up nearly 13% or $5,000 to $45,000.

Following are projected pay-raise figures provided by the city, broken down by rank, hourly pay, first minimum and maximum salaries: