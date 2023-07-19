Opelika Chamber Wins Top Award for Communications

CONTRIBUTED BY THE OPELIKA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

OPELIKA —

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce has been named one of 12 Communications Award of Excellence winners by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE). ACCE is an association based in Alexandria, Virginia, that has over 1,600 chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations as members, representing more than 9,000 professionals in the industry.

ACCE’s Awards for Communications Excellence program, generously supported by Meta, is designed to showcase top communications and marketing work of chambers of commerce and similar organizations. ACE Awards are judged by industry peers. This year’s panel was comprised of 14 U.S.-based chamber communications and marketing professionals.

“Chambers of commerce play a critical role in driving success for their communities,” said ACCE President & CEO Sheree Anne Kelly. “Chambers are natural conveners, sharing stories that inspire and spur action. That creativity in communications, paired with catalytic leadership and visionary thinking, is what earned them this well-deserved recognition.”

The 12 winning entries will now go on to compete for the Best in Show title within their total annual revenue category. The three winning entries will be revealed at ACCE’s annual convention in Salt Lake City during the Aug. 1 Awards Show.

Opelika Chamber of Commerce was named an Award of Excellence winner for the entry of their 2022-23 Explore Opelika Magazine.

“I am very proud of our chamber for this award recognition,” said President and CEO, Ali Rauch. “I would be remiss to not recognize our Director of Communications and Media, Lenzi Womack, for her dedication to this magazine and all of our marketing efforts. She is the mastermind behind all things marketing and communications at the chamber, and we are so lucky to have her.”

A panel of communications and marketing professionals from 10 U.S.-based chambers of commerce evaluated entries submitted for this year’s competition. Entries were organized by category — based on the chamber’s annual revenue — and entry type: campaigns, print and electronic publications, videos and websites and apps.

ABOUT THE OPELIKA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

For more than 80 years, the Opelika Chamber has worked to strengthen the community as the champion of business by building bridges, cultivating community and elevating business in order to achieve excellence. Representing more than 900 businesses and over 20,000 employees in the region, the Opelika Chamber has been recognized for its operational best practices among 501(c)6 not-for-profit Chambers of Commerce. The Opelika Chamber is one of only three 5-star accredited chambers in the state of Alabama. You can learn more at www.opelikachamber.com.