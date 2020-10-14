Opelika Chamber to host Leslie Sanders at Women’s Business Council Keynote Luncheon

Courtesy of the

Opelika Chamber of Commerce

Opelika Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Business Council is hosting its annual Keynote Luncheon on Oct. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort and Spa. Alabama Power Company Vice President Southern Division, Leslie D. Sanders, is the featured speaker and will address serving in leadership roles with the company and quality of life issues for women.

A 33-year veteran of Alabama Power, Sanders has served in her current role for almost 10 years. She is responsible for the company’s operations in parts of 19 counties in South Central Alabama, including Opelika. The Southern Division serves approximately 220,000 customers and has 660 employees.

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Sanders has worked in several staff and management positions at Alabama Power, including vice president of governmental affairs, constituency relations director, public information representative and marketing representative.

Sanders has held numerous civic, professional and appointed positions. She served as the chairman of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts and the Montgomery Riverfront Development Foundation. She works on over 10 boards, including the Alabama Children’s First Foundation, Alabama Department of Human Resources, Alabama Shakespeare Festival and Montgomery Junior League. She completed the International Women’s Foundation Fellowship and was the coordinator of the 45th anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott with the City of Montgomery and the Montgomery Improvement Association. Recently, Gov. Kay Ivey appointed her as a representative of Congressional District 2 on the Board of Trustees of the Department of Mental Health.

The cost of the luncheon is $25 for Chamber Members and $30 for non-members. Please register for the event by Oct. 16 at opelikachamber.com.

About the Opelika Chamber of Commerce

Founded in 1941, the Opelika Chamber has been serving the Opelika business community for over 75 years. Under the leadership of Ali Rauch, the president and CEO, a staff of four works diligently to be the prominent, focal business organization supporting economic growth while sustaining a better quality of life for the community through multiple partnerships. The Opelika Chamber of Commerce promotes and fosters economic and business success and maximizes member investment while enhancing the community.