Opelika Chamber to host Business Over Breakfast

Saugahatchee Country Club will be the setting for the next Opelika Chamber Business over Breakfast on Dec. 8 beginning at 7:30 a.m. Presented by Glynn Smith Chevrolet – Buick-GMC, the event will have as its guest speaker EAMC Chief of Staff Dr. Michael Roberts.

Dr. Roberts says the hospital has an amazing group of physicians who are passionate about medicine and seek to provide the highest quality care for their patients. He will talk about the many challenges COVID-19 has presented to the medical staff. He will address how EAMC has met and will continue to meet those challenges.

Born to Don and Lorna Roberts, Michael lived in Alexander City the first 10 years of his life. His family moved to Opelika and became immersed in the community. He joined the Opelika High football team as a placekicker. Anderson University in Anderson, Indiana, liked his kicking abilities and grabbed him as their football kicker for all four years. He graduated with a pre-med degree.

Dr. Roberts was accepted to medical school at University of Alabama in Birmingham (UAB.) After graduating from UAB in 2001, he completed a three-year residency there in internal medicine.

After a short stint at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, he joined Internal Medicine Associates in Opelika in 2008 and became a hospitalist at EAMC.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve this medical staff in the role of Chief of Staff,” said Dr. Roberts. The Chief of Staff serves as a liaison between the medical staff and the hospital board, works with the hospital CEO and Chief Medical Officer to develop policies, coordinates care and enforces the policies by the by-laws, heads the medical executive committee and serves on other committees of the medical staff.

The cost for Business Over Breakfast is $20 for Chamber members and $25 for non-members. Please visit www.opelikachamber.com to register by Dec. 4 at 5 p.m.

