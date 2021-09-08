Opelika Chamber Opens Annual Total Resource Campaign Sales

CONTRIBUTED BY

THE OPELIKA CHAMBER

OF COMMERCE

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce is launching its annual sponsorship drive, the Total Resource Campaign, on Sept. 1, 2021. The campaign will run through Oct. 1, 2021 and will be the one time of year that members are able to secure sponsorships for the 2022 Chamber program of work. Sponsorships are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Total Resource Campaign provides local businesses — both small and large — with avenues to reach diverse and targeted customer groups to grow their businesses by utilizing targeted branding opportunities the Chamber provides. A volunteer sales team works together every Fall to make this happen.

“As a former marketing executive who utilized our Total Resource Campaign to reach our marketing goals at Chicken Salad Chick, I encourage businesses to connect with our sales team to find the right fit for their business,” said President & CEO of the Opelika Chamber Ali Rauch. “Our goal is to help you turn contacts, into contracts, and with options that range from $50 to $5000, the Total Resource Campaign can do just that.”

Nathan Kastner with Smith-Kastner Wealth Management said, “As a business owner, the Total Resource Campaign gives me the opportunity to design a custom sponsorship and advertisement strategy that best fit my business goals. And as an added benefit, it allows me to support the local Chamber of Commerce that does so much to bolster area businesses.

The 2021 TRC Sales Team is listed below:

Barbi Agricola | James Bush | Laurel Callaway | Lindsay Crosby | John-Mark Davis | Stephanie Graham | John Gwin | Bob Harris | Antione Harvis | Blake Henry | Janataka Holmes | Brooke Kastner | Leigh Krehling | Stacey Lucas | Wanda McCaghren | Rosanna McGinnis | Elizabeth Milner | Billy Plummer | Emily White

If a business would like to connect with one of the volunteers, email Mackenzie at mackenzie@opelikachamber.com. For a one-on-one marketing consultation to find the right fit for your business, contact Ali at ali@opelikachamber.com.