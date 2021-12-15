Opelika Chamber of Commerce Offering Trip to Scotland

CONTRIBUTED BY OPELIKA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Travelers will enjoy an eight-day journey through Scotland with stops at Edinburgh, Inverness and more. Participants can travel for as low as $2899 if they book before Dec. 31, 2021. Deposit is due at time of booking, with full payment due approximately 120 days prior to departure (early June).

The trip highlights are as follows:

Round trip scheduled airfare

Round trip transfers between airports and hotels while overseas

Six nights hotel accommodation

Two nights Edinburgh

Two nights Inverness

Two nights Glasgow

Eight meals: breakfast daily, one lunch and one dinner

Tours of: Edinburgh Castle, Rosslyn Chapel, Edinburgh, Inverness and Glasgow City Tours

Time to visit: Dunfermline Abbey, Stirling Castle, St. Andrews Castle & Cathedral, St. Andrews Links, the home of golf since 1552, Urquhart Castle, Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Glasgow Cathedral.

Optional: Visit to the Isle of Skye with lunch in Portree, Scottish Nights Dinner Show or extend your trip to Belfast, Ireland, for an additional three days.

Join the Facebook group here to learn more about the trip details, ask questions, meet your fellow travelers and more. An informational meeting and webinar will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. at the Opelika Chamber. You can also access the link to the webinar on the Facebook page. The meeting will be recorded for convenience.