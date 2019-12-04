Opelika Chamber of Commerce, East Alabama Medical Center to host inaugural ‘Sno*pelika’ event Dec. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Opelika

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Opelika doesn’t get a lot of snow at Christmas until now. The Snopelika Christmas Festival and Tree lighting is the newest Christmas celebration to hit Courthouse Square in downtown Opelika. Presented by East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) and hosted by the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, this spectacular snowy event will usher in the Christmas Season on Dec. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. The festival will begin at Courthouse Square and end with the lighting of the beautiful Christmas tree located on Railroad Avenue. Guests are invited to dress up their pets and participate in a reindog parade just for man’s best friend as well as an inflatable snow globe and slide for children. Church choirs will perform and compete for the best Christmas music while a Giving Back Sleigh will be available for attendees to place items in for local children in need. There will be giveaways and more from EAMC and the night will finish with a lighting of Opelika’s official Christmas tree. For more information on Snopelika, visit www.opelikachamber.com, the Chamber’s Facebook page or call chamber program and events manager Mackenzie Kayler at 334-745-5861.

For more information on Christmas events in Opelika, visit www.opelikachristmas.com.