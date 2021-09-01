Opelika Chamber Launches Small Business Grant Program

Contributed by the Opelika Chamber of Commerce

In accordance with Opelika Chamber of Commerce’s mission, vision and values, we are pleased to introduce a new small business support and start up program. The Small Business Grant Program will be administered by a subcommittee of the Opelika Chamber Small Business Committee and will include diverse business owners and impartial participants. Grant amounts will vary by need and application total and shall not exceed $5,000.

“We are thrilled to infuse much-needed funds into deserving small businesses throughout our community and cannot wait to see the results of those funds come to fruition in the coming year,” said President & CEO of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce Ali Rauch.

The award guidelines state that 80% will be awarded to existing small businesses, and 20% will be awarded to start-up businesses (in operation 12 months or less). The business must be licensed within the city of Opelika and employ 10 or fewer employees (two part-time = one employee). The business must also demonstrate a need for funding and cannot have received a grant through this program in the past 12 months. Complete applications should be submitted to grants@opelikachamber.com.

“This program is a necessary investment into the Opelika community and will cause tremendous gain for small business owners and consumers alike,” said Laurel Callaway, head of the small business committee, board member and owner of Railroad Investment Group.

If not selected, an application will be saved for consideration in the following selection round for a maximum of one year. Interested applicants can visit www.opelikachamber.com/small-business-grant-program to learn more. Applicants are not required to be members of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce.

About the Opelika Chamber of Commerce

Founded in 1941, the Opelika Chamber has been serving the Opelika business community for almost 80 years. Under the leadership of Ali Rauch, the president and CEO, they work diligently to be the recognized leader and advocate of the business community, acting as a catalyst for a thriving economic and entrepreneurial environment, collaborative community initiatives and a better quality of life for its business owners and citizens alike. Its mission: to build economic and member vitality through partnerships, programming, education and community involvement.