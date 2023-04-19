Opelika Chamber Celebrates 2022-23 REACH Campaign Success

CONTRIBUTED BY

THE OPELIKA CHAMBER

OF COMMERCE

OPELIKA —

The REACH Campaign is an opportunity for local businesses to purchase sponsorships for Opelika Chamber events throughout the year. Volunteers for the chamber spend time visiting businesses to discuss sponsorship options and find the best fit for everyone. Sponsorships are a great way for businesses to raise awareness of their brand throughout the community.

During an eight-week period, the Opelika Chamber secured the highest number of investments in its 11-year history of conducting the REACH program.

“I am very pleased and impressed with the performance of the REACH campaign this year,” said Linda North. “It is encouraging to see that so many businesses believe in the growth and development of our community.”

There was an increase of over $130,000 in investments and over 90 members who had not previously sponsored chamber programming engaged in the campaign.

The REACH Campaign is directed by staff member Mackenzie Poole but is accomplished through volunteer participation. The REACH Campaign leadership team was led by REACH Chair Eric Canada of SouthState Bank, who assisted in building an all-star team of volunteers for this campaign. Canada said he believes in the influence the program has on the community.

“The chamber is the engine of our business community and very important to the health of the community in every aspect,” he said. “The more opportunities we give our businesses to succeed with targeted marketing to regional and local businesses like they get to do with the REACH Campaign, the more successful our community will become.”

Of the 77 volunteers that participated, 46 of those volunteers assisted with at least one sale of chamber programming.

The following are a few of the campaign’s highlights:

• Nearly $50,000 in new revenue sponsorships were gained to recognize and support Opelika’s first responders;

• 34 new membership sales were gained through the campaign;

• 70 companies that purchased sponsorships spent more than in previous years;

• nine Event & Program sponsorships sold out;

• and in total, the campaign had 458 unique sales.

The REACH Campaign is designated for the fall each year and provides a variety of platforms for advertising, branding and networking that helps businesses reach new heights. For more information on the program, or to get involved in the upcoming 2023-2024 campaign, contact Mackenzie Poole, director of Leadership and Events at mackenzie@opelikachamber.com.