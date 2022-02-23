Opelika Celebrates 34 Years As A Tree City

Contributed by

the city of Opelika

For the 34th year, Opelika has been named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.

Opelika achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: forming a tree board, creating a tree-care ordinance, having an annual forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and having an Arbor Day observance. The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

For the past seven years, the Opelika Tree Commission has operated under Keep Opelika Beautiful. In 2018, the city of Opelika hired Arborist George Barker of Natural Resources Consultants to administer a tree inventory, coordinate the removal of dead and diseased trees and plant additional trees. In 2021, over 230 trees were planted by the city.

For more information about tree plantings, contact Tipi Miller, Keep Opelika Beautiful at (334) 749-4970.