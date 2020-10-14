Opelika beats R.E. Lee, wins Region 3 Championship

On the Mark

By D. Mark Mitchell

The OHS Bulldogs, wearing the traditional white road uniform, defeated Robert E. Lee 19-0 last Saturday in Montgomery. On a wet and windy day at Crampton Bowl, Opelika won the Region Championship after dominating the Generals. The Bulldogs scored TDs in the first, second and third quarters while holding the Generals scoreless.

Opelika scored their first touchdown with 2:42 remaining in the first quarter when Malik Finley completed a pass to Sean Jones, who raced 59 yards to the endzone. Rowton was unable to attempt the PAT due to wet conditions, which caused issues with the snap and placement. Dawgs led 6-0.

Erik Watts rushed for 170 yards, scored the second TD on a 61-yard run with 3:59 left in the first half. Baker Rowton made the PAT to increase the lead to 13-0. Will Beans caught a 1-yard pass for the final TD; Rowton missed his second PAT. OHS led 19-0 with three minutes left in the third quarter.

Neither team scored in the fourth quarter, as the rain continued until well after the completion of the game.

This was a good win for the kids, playing Saturday on the road and under rainy conditions.

Opelika improved their overall record to 5-2 and 5-0 in Region 3.

The Bulldogs found out last week Valley forfeited this week’s game against OHS. Rams head coach Adam Hunter appeared last week on “On the Mark” on FOX Sports the Game 910-1310 and said he had one player test positive with COVID-19, causing up to 20 players to be out due to contact tracing.

The forfeit win over Valley improves OHS’s record to 6-2 overall and 6-0 in Region 3. Opelika will play the last regular season game Oct. 23 against Park Crossing. The Dawgs will be off Oct. 31, as they will be preparing to host the first round of the AHSAA 6A Playoffs.

OPELIKA FOOTBALL COACHES SUPPLEMENTS

Opelika City Schools has always supported its athletic programs, including football. The OCS Chief Financial Officer sent me the Coaching Supplements for the 2020 Football Staff. The following is a breakdown of the supplements.

*Athletic Director Mike Pugh receives $30,000 for serving in a part-time position. Pugh also oversees the All-Sports Booster Club, which decides how this money is spent.

*Head Coach Erik Speakman receives a $39,759 supplement on top of his teaching pay and is issued the athlete truck during the school year.

*Football has nine assistant positions paying $6,375 each and totaling $57,375

*Two volunteer assistant positions at $4,200 each and totaling $8,400

*One football assistant at $2,675

*The offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator receive an additional $2,650 each, totaling $5,300.

*One junior varsity assistant at $2,675

*One ninth grade head football coach at $4,825

*Two ninth grade coaches at $3,225 each and totaling $6,450

*One ninth grade assistant at $2,150

*One ninth grade assistant volunteer at $1,650

*One ticket coordinator at $2,000

*One varsity football strength coordinator at $1,615

The total amount of money paid by OCS for OHS Football is $134,915. This does not include teaching salaries or money paid by OCS for other duties.

In the coming weeks, I will update you on each sport’s coaches’ pays.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.