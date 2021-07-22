CommunityEvents Opelika, Auburn Chambers of Commerce Stay Busy With Ribbon Cuttings By opelikaobserver - July 22, 2021 0 24 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Opelika Chamber held a ribbon cutting for Expert Cleaning Concepts recently. The business is locally owned and specializes in top notch house and office cleaning services. You can find it at 3900 Pepperell Parkway, Suite 105 in Opelika. The Auburn Chamber of Commerce joined the Opelika Chamber of Commerce to celebrate Bacheler Technologies at the ribbon cutting for its Opelika location at 2002 Executive Park Dr., Suite B. Founded in Montgomery in 2008, Bacheler Technologies takes a proactive approach to IT management and network solutions, ensuring your network is running safely, efficiently and effectively.Mayor Ron Anders cut the commemorative ribbon for Eye Center South, specializing in the treatment of cataracts, glaucoma, retina disorders and ocular plastic surgery. Conveniently located at 890 N. Dean Road, Suite 300.The Grazer Co. recently joined the Opelika Chamber and held its ribbon-cutting ceremony last week. Located in The Southerly Warehouse,The Grazier Co. team offers artfully-designed charcuterie arrangements for every occasion and personalized experiences in-store. Grab a friend or two, and try out their next workshop or get them to cater your event with a spread that tastes as good as it looks.Sunshine Pediatrics offers a unique, multidisciplinary wellness experience and seeks to understand and honor each child’s unique needs in the key domains of wellness. Located at 197 E. University Dr. in Auburn.